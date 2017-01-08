Zayn Malik Smolders While Filming Video For ‘Fifty Shades’ Track — Was Taylor Swift There?

FameFlyNet/REX/Shutterstock

Everyone’s fave hottie Zayn Malik was spotted in London on Jan. 7 filming scenes for the music video for his new track, ‘I Don’t Want To Live Forever,’ a song for the eagerly anticipated sequel, ‘Fifty Shades Darker.’ But was his partner on the duet, Taylor Swift, with him?

When Zayn Malik, 23, and Taylor Swift, 27, teamed up on, “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” a smoldering new track for the upcoming sequel Fifty Shades Darker, we couldn’t wait to see the music video that would follow. And now it looks like filming on it has begun, as Zayn was spotted in London on Jan. 7 with the cameras rolling as he donned a sexy dark suit and black shirt while shooting scenes with a car in the rain. However, one key ingredient was missing from the video making mix — T. Swizzle.

Tay was nowhere in sight when Zayn was filming his scenes, though it was rumored that the “Shake It Off” singer was in town. We sure hope to see Taylor shooting some scenes with the “Pillowtalk” singer real soon. However, due to the OBVIOUSLY graphic nature of the film, we are wondering just how steamy those scenes will be. But, no matter what the two do on screen, we know it will be strictly professional, as Zayn is head over heels for Taylor’s BFF, Gigi Hadid, 21.

Speaking of Gig, she and Zayn have been going strong for a long time now and are just about one of the cutest couples in the entire world. Seriously, we can’t get enough of the adorable selfies they share almost daily. So, of course, the gorgeous model has nothing to fear when it comes to Zayn and Tay working together. She knows exactly where his heart lies.

HollywoodLifers, are you excited to see the video for “I Don’t Want To Live Forever”? Do you think that Zayn and Taylor will make a good team? Give us all your thoughts below!

