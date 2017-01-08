Zahara Jolie-Pitt: Brad & Angelina’s Oldest Daughter Turns 12 — Happy Birthday

REX/Shutterstock

Although it’s been a tumultuous past year for the entire Jolie-Pitt family, the clan is starting 2017 on a happy note — by celebrating Zahara Jolie-Pitt’s 12th birthday! Zahara is Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s 3rd oldest child, and to celebrate her special day, we’re taking a look back at the youngster’s most memorable moments from 2016!

Can you believe how quickly time goes by? Angelina Jolie, 41, and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, oldest daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt turned 12 years old on Jan. 8, and we are SO excited for the youngster to celebrate her b-day! In honor of another year, we’re remembering some of the cutie’s best moments from the past 365 days. And while not ALL of the year’s events were happy, Zahara still had plenty to be thankful for!

This summer, Zahara and her little sister Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 10, got the invitation of a lifetime when Selena Gomez, 24, personally invited the two youngsters to her Los Angeles concert on July 8! How amazing is THAT? “Selena personally invited Brad and Angelina and their kids to her show at the Staples Center. Shiloh and Zahara attended the concert and totally bonded with Selena after the show during the meet-and-greet,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY at the time. There’s no question that was a major highlight of Zahara’s year!

“It was really cute. Shiloh gave her a handmade card and Zahara gave her a little stuffed animal.” Aw! And while Brad unfortunately couldn’t attend the show, we’re sure his little girls had an epic time! But of course most of Zahara’s past year was filled with drama surrounding her parent’s ugly divorce. Brangelina’s split was announced after Angie filed for divorce on Sept. 19, which was less than one month after their second wedding anniversary.

Their six kids have no doubt been taking the news hard, but at least they have each other! And while Brad hasn’t been able to see Zahara very much since the fall, he DID see her — and the rest of her siblings — on Christmas day. We’re hoping in the new year, Zahara will get to see even more of her father though. Brad and Angie return to court on Jan. 17 to continue the fight over custody of their kids.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Brad will see Zahara on her special day? Wish the 12-year-old a happy birthday in the comments section below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.