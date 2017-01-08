Selena Gomez & David Henrie Reunite & Tease A ‘Wizards Of Waverly Place’ Reunion

Courtesy of Snapchat

This is absolutely amazing! Former co-stars Selena Gomez and David Henrie were hanging out on Jan. 7 and got to talking about the absolute best idea for a ‘Wizards of Waverly Place’ reunion. Get all the details here!

While lounging around eating some food and drinking what appears to be wine with a few friends, Selena Gomez, 24, took to Instagram to post her very first Instagram story, starring her and former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, 27. In the story she and David lay out plans for what would be the most EPIC reunion of any Disney Channel show, ever.

“David, I feel like we should do a reunion,” Selena says casually from across the table. “I think we should do a reunion where Justin is running the college,” David says back, referring to his character on the show, Justin Russo. “But you have kids. Alex is for sure single,” she jokes about her own character, Justin’s little sister. “Okay Justin’s got like 15 kids,” David says jokingly before coming over to stand beside her to talk better into the camera. “Alex is single,” he explains as the “Hands To Myself” singer starts to laugh. “She’s still trying to find herself. She’s now like 25 and she’s still trying to figure things out.” “Okay, calm down. What the heck!” she interjects. OMG, we’re dying here.

Then Selena goes on to ask what their little brother on the show, Max, played by Jake T. Austin, 22, would be up to. “Okay, so Max is lucky if he’s even found himself. Like he’s literally lost,” David says, making Selena laugh hysterically. “Well, he owns the sub station,” she reminds him. “Oh no, it’s out of business. It’s completely out of business,” he says. “Oh no! The family business?” Selena says sadly. “Oh, it is gone. He now just makes sandwiches and sells them on the street,” David says.

Then someone off screen suggests Max could be married. “Okay, maybe Max is married. Maybe he’s married, he met a really nice girl. He’s overweight now because he’s not the wizard,” David says. “And Alex is still single?” Selena says, smiling. “Alex just doesn’t know which way is up in life,” David jokes. This sounds AMAZING, you guys.

“Alright I think we should do it,” Selena says decisively. “Should we do the reunion you guys? Should we bring Wizards of Waverly Place back? I think we should.” OMG. We’re so in! “Does Alex have a new boyfriend? Is she married? Justin’s married for sure,” David says, continuing to tease Selena. “You know what? She’s killing the game! That’s what she’s doing,” Selena jokes. At the very end of Selena’s Instagram story, David brings out a very special item. “In our reunion we’re gonna need this! I still have it! Justin has the power!” David says as he holds up his framed wand from the show. Whoa. While we can’t wait to see Selena focus on her music again, we so want the wizards to reunite!

HollywoodLifers, would you absolutely love a Wizards of Waverly Place reunion? Let us know below!

