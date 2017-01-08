2017 College Football Playoff National Championship: When & Where To Watch The Game

REX/Shutterstock

This is it! In a rematch of the 2016 College Football National Playoff Championship, the Clemson Tigers will again battle the Alabama Crimson Tide football team in the title game. Keep reading for all the details on how to best enjoy this epic college competition!

The Clemson Tigers will get a chance to avenge their 2016 Championship game loss to Alabama when they face the Crimson Tide again on Jan. 9th at 8pm EST. The last time these two teams locked horns the Tide came out on top, 45-40 winning the Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. The 2017 contest will be held in Tampa, Florida at Raymond James Stadium. Tickets for the rematch are selling for over $1,000.00 but not to worry if you don’t have that kind of scratch in your budget, HollywoodLife.com has all the information you need to enjoy this football classic.

While this epic duel will be going on in front of a sold-out crowd in Florida, you will be able to enjoy the game from the comfort of your living room as it is being broadcast on television. Cable subscribers can watch Clemson try to knock off Alabama on ESPN. If you can’t get in front of a TV on Monday evening, check back with us for more information on how to live stream the game so you can catch it online instead!

These two teams fought long and hard to earn the right to meet again in the title game. Led by stud quarterback Jalen Hurts, 18, Alabama is 14-0 on the season after beating Washington, 24-7 in the Peach Bowl on Dec. 31st, 2016, to earn their spot back in the Championship game. Clemson has their own big guy leading the way. Quarterback Deshaun Watson, 21, helped Clemson to a record of 13-1 after shutting out Ohio State, 31-0, on Dec. 31st in the Fiesta Bowl to earn their spot in this game.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting in this CFP Championship? Do you think that Alabama will repeat as champions or can the Clemson Tigers get the big win? Who do you think will be the 2017 College Football National Champions?

