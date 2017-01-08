Watch Golden Globes Online: Live Stream The Red Carpet Here Free

Courtesy of Golden Globes/HFPA

Razzle, dazzle! It’s officially one of the biggest nights in Hollywood — the 2017 Golden Globe Awards! The A-list stars will be gracing the red carpet in their hottest fashions on Jan. 8, shortly before the show starts. Watch the celebrities arriving from online here!

The Golden Globe Awards always draw the biggest names in entertainment every year, making the red carpet a place you don’t want to miss. From those eye-catching gowns to those perfectly fitted suits, the A-list stars are known for dressing to impress on the special occasion. It’s all going down on Jan. 8 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET, so don’t miss a second of the action — watch the live stream of the Golden Globes red carpet now!

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE RED CARPET LIVE STREAM.

Fans can watch official pre-show coverage live from the Beverly Hilton Twitter account! The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced Jan. 2 that it was partnering with Dick Clark Productions and Twitter to exclusively live stream The HFPA Presents: Globes Red Carpet. The hosts will be reaching out to fans for questions that will be used for exclusive interviews with the biggest stars!

“With the community that Twitter has built, together we will bring the magic of the Golden Globe Awards red carpet to the homes and eyes of aspiring storytellers across the country,” Lorenzo Soria, president of the HFPA, said about their new form of coverage in a press statement.

If you can’t watch E!’s coverage of Live From the Red Carpet: The 2017 Golden Globe Awards with Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest, we’ve got you covered with plenty of behind-the-scenes details! The Golden Globes will start at 8 p.m. ET, and Tonight Show star Jimmy Fallon will be hosting. There will be a ton of big names in attendance, such as Justin Timberlake, Natalie Portman, Emma Stone, Viola Davis, Ryan Reynolds, Andrew Garfield and more!

We know the ladies are going to bring the heat with their fierce sartorial displays! Last year, Jennifer Lopez made our best dressed list, with her canary yellow gown and diamond-encrusted statement pieces, as well as Jennifer Lawrence and Lady Gaga!

HollywoodLifers, who are you most excited to see on the red carpet at the Golden Globes?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.