New York Giants Vs. Green Bay Packers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Wild Card Playoffs

It’s go time for the New York Giants and the Green Bay Packers as they face off in the NFC Wild Card match from Lambeau Field Jan. 8. Can the Pack keep their amazing six game winning streak alive to advance further into the playoffs? We’ve got your watch to watch all the action via live stream!

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers, 33, proved to be a man of his word, as when the Packers dropped four straight games by week 11, he vowed to turn the tables and get his team into the playoffs. Not only did they win their last six games of the season, Green Bay’s improbable 2016 saw them win the NFC North in their final game against the Detroit Lions. After weeks of battle, they’re ready to go hard in post-season play against Odell Beckham Jr. and the New York Giants. Don’t miss a second of the NFC Wild Card game as it gets underway at 4:40pm EST Jan. 8 and you can watch it online on Fox via your cable provider. CLICK HERE FOR THE GIANTS VS. PACKERS LIVE STREAM.

This will be 24-year-old OBJ’s post-season debut and the Giants’ star wide receiver has waited his whole career for this moment. “I’m excited about the opportunity to even be able to play in the playoffs. For me, it’s like…I feel like I’ve talked about it for years since I’ve been here, and it’s finally here,” he told reporters ahead of the game. “I know I’m going to be very amped up and very excited.”

While the Packers defense will have their hands full containing big play-making Odell, the Giants are well aware of the fact that Aaron has been playing some of the best football of his career, throwing for over 300 yards in five of his last eight games. Couple that with his 18 touchdown passes and no interceptions in the past seven, he seems unstoppable.

“Aaron is playing out of his mind right now,” said Giants head coach Ben McAdoo, 39, said before the game, and he should know better than anyone, as he used to be number 12’s quarterbacks coach in Green Bay. “He’s on fire, taking care of the ball and is moving very well in and out of the pocket, making all the throws. I don’t have any kryptonite.”

The Packers have home field advantage and game time temps will be in the frigid teens, with the wind chill around around zero degrees,. In other words, just how they like it in the Jan. playoffs. The only time the two teams met in the regular season was on Oct. 9 when the Green Bay topped the giants 23-16. Let’s see if they can do it again!

