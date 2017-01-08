Miami Dolphins Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Live Stream: Watch The NFL Wild Card Game

Rex/Shutterstock

It’s make or break for the Miami Dolphins and the Pittsburgh Steelers as they head into the NFL playoffs during the AFC Wild Card Game Jan. 8. The Fins will head north to the chilly confines of Heinz Field, and we’ve got your way to watch all the action via live stream.

The great news for the Miami Dolphins is that they're finally back in the post-season for the first time since 2008. The bad news is they're going to be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill, 28, who has been ruled out of play due to the knee injury he suffered in week 14. Backup Matt Moore, 32, helped the Fins go 2-1 for the remainder of the season and will be making his first ever playoffs start in his 10 years in the NFL. Will the Steelers be able to shut him down?

For Pittsburgh, it doesn’t matter who’s taking snaps for the Dolphins. “He’s been in the league for more time than Tannehill, so he’s got more experience,” Steelers cornerback Ross Cockrell, 25, said of Matt. “For us on the back end, whether it’s Matt Moore, whether it’s Tannehill, it doesn’t make a difference for our preparation. Our job is still to stop the run, create turnovers and put pressure on the quarterback.”

For the Dolphins, they’re going to have to face the Steelers for the first time with a healthy Ben Roethlisberger, 34, calling the shots. Big Ben suffered a torn left meniscus when the two teams met in week six, where Miami went on win 30-15. Losing their franchise QB nearly killed their season, as the Steelers then went on a four game losing spiral. But his eventual return and the explosive play by running back Le’Veon Bell, 24, sent Pittsburgh on a massive seven win stretch to close out their 2016 season. Home field advantage combined with Ben at his full power, we sure don’t envy the Dolphins’ defense in this game.

