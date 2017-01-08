Chelsea Vs. Peterborough Live Stream: Watch The FA Cup Match Online

REX/Shutterstock

Game On! Chelsea takes on Peterborough in the FA Cup at Stamford Bridge in London this weekend. The Blues are one of the favorites to win the tournament but this will be a tough tie. The match takes place on Jan. 8 with plenty of action and goals expected for the fans! Click to watch.

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte will be eager for his team to win this match against League One opposition Peterborough. The experts expect his team to win but they will have a difficult challenge on their hands and will need to apply themselves properly. Kick off is set for 10:00 AM ET.

The home fans will be expecting their team to bounce back from their recent defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League ending their 13 games winning streak. Chelsea boss Conte is likely to make changes to the team that lost at White Hart Lane, with Diego Costa, 28, among the stars expected to be rested. The Italian doesn’t have any major injury concerns to worry about, which will be a boost for the home side.

Meanwhile, Peterborough manager, Grant McCann, could stick with the same team that drew 1-1 away to Scunthorpe this week. He will be looking for his team not to wilt when taking on Chelsea and to put in a strong showing.

Both Gwion Edwards, 23, and Paul Taylor, 29, are important players for the visitors and they will need to be in top form if they are going to take anything from this game. Chelsea’s Eden Hazard, 25, will be looking to run the game and could be the man to give the opponents lots of problems.

The home fans will be expecting that their team will have too much for their opponents and they will also believe that they can score goals and progress to the next round of the competition. It would be a huge shock if Peterborough won this clash but stranger things have happened.

