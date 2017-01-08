Viola Davis Dazzles In Sunny Yellow One-Shouldered Gown At 2017 Golden Globe Awards

REX/Shutterstock

How fabulous is Viola Davis? The actress had heads turning at the 2017 Golden Globes in a bright yellow dress, and we’ve got all of the details of her look right here. Check it out!

Viola Davis, 51, looked absolutely stunning during the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. The Fences actress opted to wear custom canary yellow Michael Kors paillette-embroidered stretch-tulle one-shoulder gown, and paired it with a small white clutch and coordinating wide bangle. When you look closely, you can see that her dress is made up of millions of tiny sequins. Love it!

Yellow was definitely a big color tonight, with Maisie Williams, Natalie Portman and Emily Ratajkowski all wearing the eye-catching hue. It can be a huge style risk to go with such a bold color, but we have to say that all of these ladies killed it!

By the way, the How to Get Away with Murder star will also be presenting at tonight’s show, and she just received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Jan. 5. It’s safe to say she’s having a pretty exciting week!

"I cannot believe my life right now that Meryl Streep spoke at my Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony with my handsome husband and a beautiful daughter and my family. It's like my life flashing before my eyes and all I can say is God has blessed my life in abundance." 📸 Reuters Pictures A photo posted by Viola Davis (@violadavis) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:29am PST

