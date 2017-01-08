Courtesy of TMZ

Shocking footage of the first shots fired during the Fort Lauderdale airport rampage has been revealed. The terrifying video shows the moment the crazed gunman begins shooting at innocent passengers at the baggage claim. Click through to watch. Warning: this video may be disturbing to some.

This is absolutely horrific. The video shows the gunman at Fort Lauderdale airport on January 6 (suspected to be Esteban Santiago, 26) casually walking through baggage claim in Terminal 2, just like all the other passengers. And without missing a beat, he pulls a gun out of the waistband of his pants and starts firing. He shoots somewhere off camera and begins running out of frame in the video, obtained by TMZ.

Chaos ensues in the baggage claim area as terrified passengers duck for cover and huddle for safety. You can see the shock and horror on some of their faces as they try to process what’s unfolding in front of them. It’s sickening.

Five people were killed in the gunman’s rampage, and eight people injured. Esteban was charged in the airport shootings on January 7 with three federal offenses. He’s been charged by a federal court with two two firearms offenses, and committing an act of violence at an international airport. That crime could carry the death penalty, according to ABC News.

Authorities have released the identities of three of the five people fatally shot at Fort Lauderdale. They are: Terry Andres, 62, Olga Weltering, and Michael Oehme, 57. All three were separately in Florida to head out on cruises. Terry was traveling with his wife, who was unharmed in the shooting. Olga, a great-grandmother, was on a romantic getaway with her husband, Ralph, when she tragically died. Ralph was thankfully unarmed. Michael was killed by a shot to the head, and his wife, Kari, was hospitalized after being shot in the neck and shoulder.

HollywoodLifers, our thoughts are with the victims’ loved ones during this tragic time.

