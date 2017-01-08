Tracee Ellis Ross Rocks Fierce Red Lip At 2017 Golden Globes — See Her Fresh-Faced Look

REX/Shutterstock

Simply stunning! Tracee Ellis Ross brought her beauty A-game to the 2017 Golden Globes Jan. 8! The actress rocked a bright red lip and a natural, fresh look that had her glowing! Get Tracee’s beauty breakdown, right here!

If there’s anyone who knows how to rock a red carpet, it’s Tracee Ellis Ross, 44! The hilarious actress set the Golden Globes red carpet on fire, Jan. 8 when she showed up rocking a fierce red lip! Tracee showed off her fresh-faced, natural look with her hair pulled back in a half up, half down hairdo. So, let’s break down Tracee’s amazing beauty!

It’s a big night for Tracee since she took the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series for her role in Blackish! Luckily she had amazing beauty for her EPIC moment! Her makeup, by Jamie Greenberg for Kiehl’s and L’Oreal Paris, was all about beautiful skin. Since her dress was so structured and metallic and her rings and diamonds were so outspoken, Jamie said she didn’t want to distract from all of that, therefore Tracee had a fresh-faced look.

Tracee’s look was all about glowing skin, and she had a full brow and a bold lip to top it off. Her beautiful skin was all thanks to Kiehl’s pure vitality skin renewing cream, daily reviving concentrate, micro-blur skin perfector, creamy eye treatment with avocado, and butterstick lip treatment. Kiehl’s Creme de Corps gave Tracee’s skin a stunning glow throughout her entire body.

Tracee’s minimal, natural look made her face stand out without taking away from her eye-catching dress. She rocked thick brows thanks to L’Oreal Paris and their brow stylist frame and set. Here eyes popped with L’Oreal Paris’ colour riche nude intense palette, infallible sculpt liquid eyeliner, voluminous mascara primer and carbon black.

We’re so envious of Tracee’s clear and glowing complexion and L’Oreal Paris made her face look flawless. Jamie used their visible life radiance booster. Next, she used the infallible total coverage foundation, blend artist contour blender and foundation blender. After that, she used true match lumi liquid glow illuminator in rose, the infallible pain blush palette, and she topped off the look with true match powder! Tracee’s look was completed with L’Oreal Paris’ infallible paint lip #322 and #324. Jamie actually blended the colors together on her hand to make a red-orange color that was simply stunning!

