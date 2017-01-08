‘The Royals’ Recap: Jasper & Eleanor’s Relationship Is Tested

Image Courtesy of E!

A blast from Eleanor’s past causes major drama for Jasper and Eleanor on the Jan. 8 episode of ‘The Royals.’ Plus, Liam and Kathryn struggle with what to do about Robert.

The royal family is getting ready for Prince Robert’s homecoming celebration. The event is a huge day for the whole family. Since this is The Royals, drama is bound to run rampant.

Jasper and Eleanor are living in relationship bliss, and I’ve never been happier. He gets up before she does to go to work, and she won’t let him leave without a kiss. Be still my heart…

But their happiness doesn’t last long. When Eleanor wakes up again, Beck is sitting on her bed. He thinks they’re going to have a little fun, but Eleanor shuts him down. She admits she has a boyfriend now, and he can’t just barge in her room and sit on her bed like that. Unfortunately, Jasper doesn’t overhear that on the security cameras. All he sees is Eleanor’s ex sitting on her bed.

Jasper confronts Eleanor about Beck, and she assures J that she only has eyes for him. “We are Jaspenor,” she says, and my heart explodes.

Kathryn really wants to talk to Liam about their situation. He goes to her and she’s freaking out about meeting with Robert. She’s afraid she’ll end up slipping and tell him about Liam. Robert and Kathryn go out for the first time since his return, and she’s tense throughout the whole thing. It must be so awkward for her.

Later, Kathryn and Liam come to the conclusion that they have to tell Robert about their relationship. Liam agrees to take the bullet and tell Robert himself.

All About The Crown

Meanwhile, Cyrus isn’t ready to give up the throne just yet. He seethes to Helena that Robert may never be king. He’s willing to contest Robert’s claim to the throne to stay on top.

Beck continues to taunt Jasper, and Eleanor finally snaps. She screams at him about making Jasper feel so low. Beck still can’t wrap his head around Jasper and Eleanor’s relationship. He doesn’t get her “stable boy thing.” Jealous doesn’t even begin to describe Beck right now. “Have some grace, asshole,” Eleanor barks before walking away. Later, Beck apologizes for his rudeness. But Jasper sees Eleanor and Beck hugging on the cameras and gets the wrong idea. Ugh.

Robert goes to talk to Cyrus about the current predicament. “It should be yours, crown and all,” Robert tells Cyrus about the taking the main role on the balcony homecoming celebration. He doesn’t want to fight with Cyrus over who should be king. Cyrus offers up the idea that they should go to court and have a privy council. Turns out, that was Robert’s plan all along. He just wanted Cyrus to come up with the idea.

On The Throne

Jasper and Eleanor meet in the tunnels. It’s time for them to get real. “You’re too good for me,” Jasper tells Eleanor. “I am not too good for you,” she replies. “You are perfect for me.”

“I trust you, now please trust me,” she adds. She leads him to the throne room. They end up having sex on one of the throne chairs, and it’s the sexiest thing I’ve ever seen. THESE TWO ARE SO GREAT!

The homecoming celebration arrives, and Liam’s drinking. When Beck taunts Jasper AGAIN, Liam attacks him. All hail Liam!

The family makes their grand entrance after the brief but shocking fight, and they all have to kneel before Cyrus. They all go out on the balcony. Robert waves, and the crowd goes wild. Everyone forgets all about Cyrus. Robert hugs Liam on the balcony, which only adds to Liam’s guilt about Kathryn. It’s going to be BAD when Robert finds out.

