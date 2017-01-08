‘The Help’ Cast Has Epic Reunion At Globes: Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain & More

Image Courtesy of DreamWorks

It’s 2012 all over again! The stars of the hit movie ‘The Help’ were ALL in attendance at the 2017 Golden Globes, and we are totally freaking out over their epic reunion during the show!

The Help was an awards season favorite back in 2012, one year after it was released in theaters, and if you’ve ever seen the movie you know why. Not only was it jam-packed with star power, but it was filled with heart and sent a very important message. Now, the biggest names from the film have all found their way back to each other just five years later at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards!

Emma Stone, 28, and Jessica Chastain, 39, were caught in a sweet embrace when they finally saw each other in the audience, in a picture snapped by Marc Malkin of E! Online. Behind them is their other co-star, Octavia Spencer, 46, just waiting to jump in on the love!

These women are smart, they are kind, and this The Help reunion at the #GoldenGlobes is important. https://t.co/XXOYd2fHl8 pic.twitter.com/C7AAbTyMt0 — E! News (@enews) January 9, 2017

The only two missing? Viola Davis, 51, and Allison Janney, 57. Sadly Allison wasn’t present at the show, but Viola was — and moments after the mini-Help reunion she won for her role in Fences! So much has happened to these four wonderful actresses since The Help became a huge hit and award winner, so it must have been overwhelming for them to see each other again.

Viola, who many know as the star of How To Get Away With Murder, was at the Globes for her latest film, Fences. Octavia is one of the stars of Hidden Figures, the must-see film of 2017. Emma was of course at the Globes for La La Land, the hit musical she starred in alongside Ryan Gosling. Last but certainly not least, Jessica was in attendance to support her film, Miss Sloane, which was nominated. So exciting!

