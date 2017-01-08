Sylvester Stallone’s Daughters Slay In Black Gowns In Their Role As Miss Golden Globe 2017

REX Shutterstock

Sylvester Stallone is definitely a Hollywood legend, but that didn’t stop his three gorgeous daughters from stealing his thunder at this year’s Golden Globe Awards. After all, they were sharing the title of Miss Golden Globe 2017! Check out their jaw-dropping looks right here.

Sylvester Stallone, 70, has been accompanied by his wife and three beautiful daughters to the Golden Globes yet again, and we couldn’t be more excited by their presence! Sophia, 20, Sistine, 18, and Scarlet, 14 — the daughters of the Creed star and his wife, Jennifer Flavin, 48 — could not have grown up to be more beautiful, and were definitely turning heads left and right on the Globes red carpet on Jan. 8.

However, the girls weren’t just there to support papa, as they are set to escort presenters and honorees on and off the stage and distribute the statuettes as they share the title of Miss Golden Globe 2017. What a sweet gig!

The trio showed up on the red carpet in three drop-dead gorgeous, long black gowns all in different styles! Sistine’s dress was solid black, but included a sheer neckline and sleeves. Scarlet’s had a slightly dipped neckline and thin straps. And Sophia’s had a deeper neckline that hugged her cleavage and satin halter-style straps.

Sophia, the oldest Stallone daughter, is a student at USC who bravely underwent heart surgery in 2012, the very same year her half-brother Sage died from heart complications. The middle daughter, Sistine, is taking after mom, as she’s signed with IMG models and has been called a “fresh face to watch,” by Vogue. And last, but not least, Scarlet, the baby of the family, shares her papa’s athletic ability in videos Sly posts of her track meets. Looks like these girls are gonna make it to the top all on their own!

