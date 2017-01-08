REX/Shutterstock

The cast of ‘Stranger Things’ totally stole the show on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet! Posing in countless photos together, the boys of the original Netflix series looked incredibly sharp while Millie Bobby Brown stunned in a silver off-the-shoulder gown. Take a look at some of the youngsters’ best pics here!

The kids of Stranger Things KILLED it at the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8. And while Finn Wolfhard, 14; Gaten Matarazzo, 14; Caleb McLaughlin, 15; and Noah Schnapp, 12, all looked fierce in their suits and ties, we were absolutely blown away by Millie Bobby Brown, 12, and her gorgeous gown of choice! Millie rocked a Jenny Packham midi-dress in silver and finished off her look with silver mirror heels.

Oh, hey Mr. Roker!! #goldenglobes #todayshow A photo posted by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:15pm PST

I am ready for an incredible evening with the best friends a guy could have! Best of luck to @strangerthingstv at the GOLDEN GLOBES!!! @therealcalebmclaughlin @noahschnapp @finnwolfhardofficial here we come!!! A photo posted by Gaten Matarazzo (@gatenm123) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:53pm PST

We should get best dressed…let's see what happens!!!🤔🤔🤔💥😃 @finnwolfhardofficial @noahschnapp A photo posted by Caleb McLaughlin (@therealcalebmclaughlin) on Jan 8, 2017 at 2:06pm PST

Speaking on the red carpet, Millie said, “It’s incredible I’m so grateful. Being here with everyone, I really couldn’t have done it without Netflix.” Aw! But Millie was noticeably missing from her co-stars’ pics. When asked about it, the 12-year-old explained, “I came late. I’ll probably meet up with them later.” She then admitted that she wanted to try and find Natalie Portman at the awards show.

Her co-stars on the other hand had their sights set on locating Chris Pratt, 37, at the star-studded event. “I met him super briefly, and he had no idea who I was,” Finn told E! hosts of meeting the Passengers actor before Stranger Things debuted. Noah then added that Chris was actually filming Passengers at the same studio where they shot their own television show. Finn explained he’d love to run into Chris to see if he recognized him now!

When asked what audiences can expect from the upcoming season two of Stranger Things, the boys joked that “something really bad will happen if we say anything.” But they DID give some insight into their lives since becoming stars. “I try to keep things as normal as possible,” Gaten shared. “It’s definitely become a lot, I think I can say chaotic at times. But I definitely try to stay close to home.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you love seeing the Stranger Things kids on the red carpet together? Aren’t they adorable?

