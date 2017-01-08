Courtesy of Instagram

Ooh la la! All the biggest stars from film and television are just as anxious as we are for the Golden Globes to begin — except they have a little more work to do to prepare! Click through to see pics of all the most glamorous celebs, like Ryan Reynolds and Amy Schumer getting ready for their big night in Hollywood!

How beautiful are these celebs? When it comes to an awards show as distinguished as the 2017 Golden Globe Awards, it takes a little extra oomph to get their red carpet looks just right. Some celebs, like Kate Winslet, were having tons of fun with their glam squads and posted pics of their whole prepping process on social media. To be a fly on that wall!

Elizabeth Banks also showed off her hip new do for tonight, while Ryan Reynolds and Amy Schumer had some fun in their assigned seats at the venue before the show even started. And did we mention Olivia Culpo had so many dresses to choose from? Take a look at her pic in the gallery above!

Previously, we got a sneak peek at what one star was doing to prepare for the big night on January 8, even if it wasn’t so glamorous. Best Performance by an Actress in a Series nominee Chrissy Metz, who plays Kate on This is Us, suffered a painful injury while on a family vacation before heading back to Los Angeles for the awards show! Poor Chrissy! This is Us fans were totally freaking out when they saw pics of the actress in a wheelchair at LAX, but Chrissy says not to worry about her torn meniscus — which may have happened while dancing! Her pre-Golden Globe Awards ritual is just going to include icing her knee and making sure she’s all set to physically walk the red carpet pain-free while she rocks it looking beautiful.

HollywoodLifers, who do you think is going to have the best look at the Golden Globe Awards? Tell us in the comments!

