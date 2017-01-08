Sofia Vergara Sports Sleek Ponytail & Soft Smokey Eye Makeup At The Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Sofia Vergara channeled the Golden Globes statue at the 74th annual award show on Jan. 8. The actress sported a figure-fitting golden dress, pulling her dark hair back into a sleek ponytail. To complete her look, Sofia kept her makeup softer with a brown smokey eye and mocha lip. Click ahead to get the details on her hair and makeup.

Sofia Vergara, 44, switched up her usual red carpet style for the Golden Globe awards. While we love Sofia’s signature bombshell curls and bold lip and cat eye makeup combo that’s been her award show go-to, this time around, Sofia opted for a sleek hairstyle and neutral makeup.

To show off her fitted Zuhair Murad gown with gold and silver sequins, which featured cut-out details along her shoulders, Sofia wore her long dark hair pulled back. Going for a modern, sleek look, Sofia’s high ponytail was styled completely straight with a small section wrapped around the elastic.

For her makeup, Kayleen McAdams used CoverGirl on the brand’s spokesmodel. Putting the focus on her eye makeup, Sofia wore a classic neutral smokey eye, trading in her usual black eyeliner for a matching brown shade. “The main staple of Sofia’s red carpet look is always lots and lots of mascara,” Kayleen said. To define her lashes without making them clumpy, Kayleen used the new So Lashy! Blast Pro Mascara in Extreme Black. “It’s ideal for all lash types and its specialized brush ball tip gets in all the hard-to-reach places,” Kayleen added.

To enhance her brows, Kayleen applied CoverGirl Easy Breezy Shape + Define Brow Mascara in Honey Brown before completing her look with the CoverGirl Queen Collection Soft Matte Lip Color in Mauvejestic.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Sofia’s latest beauty look?

