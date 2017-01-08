Selena Gomez Reveals The ‘Biggest Lesson’ She’s Learned Since 2016 — Watch New Video

So inspiring! Selena Gomez experienced a whirlwind year in 2016, and she finally revealed the ‘biggest lesson’ she learned on Jan. 8. The songstress spilled all the tea in her Instagram Live story and fans were loving every minute of it! Click to watch.

Selena Gomez, 24, revealed the “biggest lesson” she learned since 2016 in an Instagram Live story shared on Jan. 8, where she can be seen chatting with her friends. Seated outside in a casual ensemble, the singer confessed, “The biggest lesson that I’ve been learning since 2016 would definitely be awareness. I think it’s really important to be aware of where you are in your life. The people you’re surrounding yourself with, the people that are purposefully the ones your spending time with.” Fans were loving every minute of the candid conversation, sending her hearts in the comments section. Sel’s best friend Taylor Swift, 27, also wrote, “BAEEEEEEEEE.”

Selena explained, “We go to dinner sometimes with friends, and sometimes we’ll leave and we’ll think ‘that was such a pointless dinner. What did I learn from it? What will I gain from it? What was the point of it?’ And other nights we’ll sit at the table for five hours with friends. We’re constantly checking in with each other.” It’s clear that she appreciates even the most mundane experiences in life, which often go overlooked. The ladies continued their heartfelt exchange, addressing how important it is to have people who they can count and rely on. We couldn’t agree more!

The “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” singer shared her very first Instagram story on Jan. 7, featuring her former Wizards of Waverly Place co-star, David Henrie, 27. The two were having a total blast, while laying out plans for an EPIC reunion of their Disney channel show. Fans have been watching Selena’s every move, especially after she posted a cryptic photo the very same day, teasing a possible comeback! It’s definitely going to be a big year for the songstress, since she was already nominated for Best Female Artist of the Year by the 2017 iHeart Radio Music Awards!

