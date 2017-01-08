Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Princess Leia With Braided Crown Updo

REX/Shutterstock

Was Sarah Jessica Parker giving a nod to the late, great Carrie Fisher with her Princess Leia-inspired updo at the Golden Globes? See what she said about the style below!

Sarah Jessica Parker looked like royalty with a braided updo at the Golden Globe awards on January 8. Held in Beverly Hills, California, her hairstyle reminded a lot of people of Princess Leia’s iconic ‘do, portrayed by the late Carrie Fisher!

Sarah Jessica told Natalie Morales on the red carpet about the hairstyle coincidence: “I didn’t mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious. There’s actually a photograph of my mother wearing her hair like this.” She continued: “And though we didn’t think we were gonna do this, this ended up being what we did, so perhaps it’s a tiny little nod at a very grand person.”

Awww, so sweet!

The dramatic style was thanks to some hair extensions, braided ahead of time by her stylist Serge Normant. He used his own hairstyling products for her gorgeous updo.

She also wore her newest fragrance Stash, which smells AMAZING and has notes of grapefruit zest, black pepper, sage, cedarwood atlas, patchouli, ginger lily, pistachio, olibanum, massoia wood, vetiver, and musk.

Her nails were painted by Deborah Lippmann.

Her skincare and makeup was done by makeup artist Leslie Lopez. She broke it down for us below:

“To prep the skin, make it feel smooth and velvety, and give it a radiant youthful glow, I applied DOCTOR BABOR GLOW BOOSTER Bi-Phase Ampoules to the face, neck and decollete while getting the hair done. The ampoules provided such an amazing natural and youthful glow, that I only needed to apply a very minimal amount of foundation and blush.”

She used BABOR’s Thermal Spray for extra moisture, and BABOR’s Collagen Cream for a youthful appearance. To “give the eyes a luminizing effect”, Leslie used DOCTOR BABOR Ultimate Perfecting Eye Cream under and around the eyes.

For her eye makeup, Leslie used “Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Charcoal across the entire lid followed by Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Moonlight in the center of the lid to lighten the eye. She then used Laura Mercier Caviar Stick Eye Colour in Tuxedo in the inside of the eye.

To make it even more dramatic and intense, Leslie used the NEW Laura Mercier Editorial Eye Palette Intense Clays and applied the Metallik Platinum shade using the Laura Mercier Clay Smudge Brush.

Sarah Jessica was nominated for her amazing role in her hit show Divorce, but unfortunately, did not walk away with the award. She hasn’t been to the Golden Globes in 10 years, and she did not disappoint with her comeback!

HollywoodLifers, are you loving Sarah Jessica Parker’s Golden Globes hair and makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.