Sarah Jessica Parker Channels Princess Leia With Braided Crown Updo

Was Sarah Jessica Parker giving a nod to the late, great Carrie Fisher with her Princess Leia-inspired updo at the Golden Globes? See what she said about the style below!

Sarah Jessica Parker looked like royalty with a braided updo at the Golden Globe awards on January 8. Held in Beverly Hills, California, her hairstyle reminded a lot of people of Princess Leia’s iconic ‘do, portrayed by the late Carrie Fisher!

Sarah Jessica told Natalie Morales on the red carpet about the hairstyle coincidence: “I didn’t mean for that, perhaps it was in my subconscious. There’s actually a photograph of my mother wearing her hair like this.” She continued: “And though we didn’t think we were gonna do this, this ended up being what we did, so perhaps it’s a tiny little nod at a very grand person.”

The dramatic style was thanks to some hair extensions, braided ahead of time by her stylist Serge Normant. He used his own hairstyling products for her gorgeous updo.

She also wore her newest fragrance Stash, which smells AMAZING and has notes of grapefruit zest, black pepper, sage, cedarwood atlas, patchouli, ginger lily, pistachio, olibanum, massoia wood, vetiver, and musk.

Her nails were painted by Deborah Lippmann.

Sarah Jessica was nominated for her amazing role in her hit show Divorce, but unfortunately, did not walk away with the away.

