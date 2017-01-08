Britney Spears & BF Sam Asghari Get Intimate At Friend’s Birthday Party — Steamy Details

Courtesy of Instagram

Britney Spears and her hottie hot beau, Sam Asghari, are so into each other that they are getting cozy anywhere, anytime. They even took the time to snuggle up at a friend’s birthday part on Jan. 5. Get the scoop on their fun and intimate night right here!

Britney Spears, 35, and her new love, Sam Asghari, attended a friend’s birthday party in Beverly Hills on Jan. 5, according to Us Weekly. But while they were there to celebrate a friend, it seems like they had their own little party for two going on. The “Toxic” singer and her strapping fitness model beau were seen getting super cuddly at the 30th birthday party of CAA agent Cade Hudson.

“She was rubbing her boyfriend’s arm,” an insider told Us, with a second source adding, “She kept leaning on him.” Sounds like they can’t keep their hands to themselves! The couple weren’t the only ones in attendance at the party, with other guests including Sean Penn, Kate Hudson, Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk, Emma Roberts, Ansel Elgort, Seth MacFarlane and Brit’s manager Larry Rudolph.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Sam and Brit hit it off when he starred in her recent “Slumber Party” music video. Soon after, they went out on their first public dinner date in November. Ever since, Britney and Sam have really been spreading their love around, showing off videos and pics of them on Christmas and ringing in the New Year together. We cannot wait to see what 2017 holds for this adorable pair, as we’d love nothing more than to see Brit in love and happy with her perfect match.

HollywoodLifers, how serious do you think Britney and Sam are? Do you think they are in it for the long haul? Give us all your thoughts on the hot new relationship below!

