Ryan Reynolds Makes Out With Andrew Garfield After Gosling Wins At Globes: See Wild Pic

After losing the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical to Ryan Gosling, Ryan Reynolds was clearly in need of a little comfort. He looked no further than Andrew Garfield and just went in for the smooch! See the hysterical pic & video!

Watch out Blake Lively, you’ve got some competition! As Ryan Gosling took the Golden Globes stage on Jan. 8 after winning Best Actor in a Comedy/Musical for La La Land, Ryan Reynolds grabbed buddy Andrew Garfield and planted a big kiss on his lips! This is hilarious!

RYAN REYNOLDS AND ANDREW GARFIELD KISSING IN THE BACKGROUND IS EVERYTHING #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/b3xxjj9J3s — Common White Girl (@girlposts) January 9, 2017

No one noticed the two men smooching except for a woman giggling next to them, plus Ryan’s wife Blake Lively whose jaw dropped open with laughter. Everyone else was cheering on the handsome Ryan Gosling who can be seen in the pic walking up to the stage. Ryan Reynolds had just lost in the category for his performance in Deadpool, so maybe Andrew was giving him a little pick-me-up?

Ryan Gosling did, however, pay tribute to his competitor, Reynolds, in his acceptance speech, stating that they constantly get mistaken for each other! Ryan Reynolds may not have won the Globe tonight, but his film Deadpool did make Golden Globes history with its nomination! Deadpool was the first comic-book film to be nominated in Globes history! While it didn’t win, it still got the critical acclaim every film longs for! Plus, Ryan got a sweet treat any way — a kiss from Andrew Garfield.

Maybe he and Emma Stone can swap stories? HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this hysterical pic?! Let us know!

