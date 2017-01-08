Ryan Gosling Dedicates His Globes Win To Eva Mendes & Their Kids In Moving Speech

Image Courtesy of NBC

Well, Ryan Gosling just melted all of our hearts with the speech he gave after winning for ‘La La Land’ at the 2017 Golden Globes. He got super emotional as he thanked his wife Eva Mendes and their daughters Esmeralda and Amada, and dedicated his win to Eva’s late brother Juan Carlos. See exactly what Ryan said right here!

Ryan Gosling, 36, is a perfect human, and we dare you to prove otherwise in a court of law. He name-checked Eva Mendes, Esmeralda Amada and Amada Lee during his winning speech at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA. Here’s what Ryan had to say after winning Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for La La Land:

I’d like to thank one person properly. While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer. If she hadn’t of taken all of that on so I could have this experience, it would surely be someone else up here other than me today. Sweetheart, thank you, to my daughters, Amada and Esmeralda, I love you. I’d like to dedicate this to the memory of her brother Juan Carlos Mendes.

Be still, our hearts. Watch Ryan give his speech below:

Ryan stars as Sebastian in the musical dramedy La La Land, and his win is definitely deserved. Either way, he caused a few tears in the crowd as he made his heartfelt speech!

Keep checking back at HollywoodLife.com throughout the evening for full Golden Globes coverage.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think about Ryan’s speech? Tell us!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.