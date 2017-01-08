Courtesy of NBC

You can’t sit with us! If the Golden Globes were a cafeteria, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone’s table would be where only the coolest kids in school eat lunch. The ‘La La Land’ co-stars will spend the whole night together laughing side by side — and here’s the pic!

This is a HUGE night for Emma Stone, 28, and Ryan Gosling, 36! Not only is their movie La La Land up for SIX Golden Globes awards, they’re each a solid contender in their respective “Best Actress” and “Best Actor” categories. This means Emma and the father-of-two both have a chance of taking home a literal golden globe trophy tonight (Jan. 8). Of course it won’t be easy knocking out the tough competition, but with the way La La Land has been dominating box offices across the nation, we think there’s a big chance they’ll be named the winners.

It’s too bad there isn’t an official award for “Cutest Table Buddies,” but if there was, Ryan and Emma would win — even though they’re not an actual romantic couple. For the Golden Globes, the stunning redhead oozed sexiness in a sparkly white gown that flaunted her porcelain skin tone. Her low V-neck top is one of the fashion trends to watch this year, so take note! As for The Notebook hunk, he made us gals uncontrollably drool in his white suit blazer and black bowtie.

While the friends-turned co-stars might play lovers onscreen, Ryan’s true heart belongs to Eva Mendes. The adorable couple, who may or may not have already exchanged vows in a secret ceremony, share daughters Esmeralda and Amada. Reports from Sept. claim they wed in early 2016, but the details are vague. As for Emma, she keeps on teasing an Andrew Garfield reconciliation. The on-again off-again lovebirds were spotted holding hands on Dec. 2, making all of our The Amazing Spider-Man dreams come true!

HollywoodLifers, how cute do Emma and Ryan look together on the red carpet?

