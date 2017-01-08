Blac Chyna & Rob Are ‘Building’ Their Relationship & ‘Becoming Better People’ Post-Fight

Image Courtesy of Instagram

After all the drama that Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna went through at the end of last year, it’s no wonder they would have resolved to make some changes come 2017. According to Chyna they are looking to become ‘better people.’ Get the full scoop on the couple’s plans to build themselves back up after their nasty fight.

“Building our brand, building our relationship and just becoming better people,” Blac Chyna, 28, told PEOPLE of what’s in store for her and fiancé Rob Kardashian, 29, in the New Year and in season 2 of their recently renewed E! reality TV show, Rob & Chyna. “Eating healthy and just focusing on what’s important,” she told the outlet while she was hanging at 1 OAK nightclub in Las Vegas on Jan. 7, enjoying her first night out since giving birth to her nearly 2-month-old daughter, Dream Kardashian.

And obviously nothing could be more important to the couple than focusing on their little Dream, right? But that doesn’t mean that mama can’t start to get back to her normal life and enjoy some healthy time out, just like she did at 1 OAK. “It’s not really scary to be away from Dream, because I have tons of help and I’m not that far,” she told PEOPLE. “If I was in Paris of New York I would feel super uncomfortable right now.” But, as it were, her bundle of joy was at home with Daddy Rob. Aww! What great teamwork!

Chyna also commented on how the couple is getting themselves back to normal, not just emotionally and mentally, but physically. ‘”I’m just really breastfeeding because you have to wait six weeks until you work out,” Chyna said when talking about her post-baby weight loss regimen. “And I just started hiking with Rob so we’re back on our health tip, and I’m drinking a ton of water.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Rob and Chyna will be able to “build” their relationship back up again? Will they really “become better people” post-fight? Give us all your thoughts below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.