‘Riverdale’ & Archie EPs On ‘Sabrina, The Teenage Witch’ Spinoff & Stage Musical

Aren’t sure the Archie universe is for you? Well, you better catch up — CW’s version, ‘Riverdale,’ is just the latest in a long haul of Archie projects, the team revealed on January 8.

With Riverdale, a new and dark take on Archie Comics, hitting The CW, it’s not surprising that reporters wanted to know if a possible spinoff was already in the works — like Josie and the Pussycats, since the girls are a big part of the first four episodes.

Archie Comics CCO and EP on the show, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa agreed that it was an option, along with a live action version of Sabrina: The Teenage Witch. “We talked about Sabrina being something thats a bit darker, a bit more like Rosemary’s Baby, he said at theTelevision Critics Association winter press tour. “It’s not going to be the half hour sitcom with Melissa Joan Hart.”

While we probably won’t see that for a while, one project is already in the words. A stage musical, apparently, being written by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Of course, unlike the show, it will be a “much more lighter comedy” rather than a drama.

The team also touched on the “backlash” of turning the show darker — something they’re looking forward to. Cole Sprouse, who takes on the broody teen, Jughead, chimed in about those who feel this is “ruining” the comics.

“Is it the one where Predator comes or when the Punisher visits Archie?” he said, with laughter. Of course, he’s well aware of the darkness of this role — he admitted that to prep, he binge-watched The Twilight Zone for three weeks.

The panel also included KJ Apa (Archie), Lili Reinhart (Betty), Camila Mendes (Veronica), Luke Perry (Fred), Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl), Marisol Nichols (Hermione), Mädchen Amick (Alice), Ashleigh Murray (Josie) and Casey Cott (Kevin).

Riverdale is set to premiere Thursday, January 26, at 9 PM ET on The CW. Will you be watching?

