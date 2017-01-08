Reese Witherspoon’s Classic Hollywood Updo & Pink Lip At The Golden Globes

REX Shutterstock

Reese Witherspoon kept it classic at the 74th annual Golden Globes. Walking the red carpet in a strapless yellow dress, Reese wore her blonde hair in a low knot with pretty pink lipstick and pale shimmery eyeshadow. Click ahead to get the details on her gorgeous look!

We saw a lot of textured updos and dark burgundy lips at the 2017 Golden Globes, but Reese Witherspoon, 40, went the opposite (but no less pretty!) route with an Old Hollywood style updo and a soft pink lip.

Wearing a strapless yellow dress with a thigh-high slit by Versace, Reese topped off her glam look with matching jewelry by Tiffany & Co.

Though hard at work, Reese and her glam squad kept her fans updated on her look with plenty of behind-the-scenes pics and video clips on their Instagram accounts, like the below.

Countdown to the #GoldenGlobes 🏆 #GlamSquad #Prep @hairbyadir @mollyrstern A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jan 8, 2017 at 3:56pm PST

For her hair, Adir Abergel styled Reese’s blonde hair in a low knot that was parted off to the side. Keeping lots of shine throughout her hair, Adir added soft waves to her look, leaving out a few face-framing pieces on the right side.

Molly R. Stern was behind Reese’s gorgeous makeup look, complementing her pale yellow dress with soft makeup. Giving Reese a soft smokey eye with a mix of shimmering eyeshadow shades, Molly added a touch of black mascara before completing Reese’s look with rosy cheeks and a matching soft rose lipstick.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Reese’s hair and makeup? Was she one of your fave looks of the night?

