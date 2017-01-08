Queen Elizabeth Makes First Appearance Since Christmas Illness — See Pic

REX/Shutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II stepped out for her first public appearance of the new year to attend church with grandson Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton. It’s actually the first time the queen has been seen since the beginning of December 2016. Not to worry; she’s doing just fine!

What a lovely day to reemerge from Buckingham Palace! Queen Elizabeth II has been laying low after suffering from a “heavy cold” over the holidays, but is back on her feet and in high spirits. The 90-year-old royal smiled and chatted with admirers and townsfolk as she took in a church service on January 8 at St. Mary Magdalene church on her Sandringham estate.

Queen Elizabeth wasn’t by herself, but with grandson Prince William, 34, his wife, Kate Middleton, 34, and her family: mother Carol Middleton, brother James Middleton, and sister Pippa Middleton. The entire world was worried when the queen didn’t make it to Christmas or New Year’s church services, especially after such a terrible 2016. But rest assured, she was merely getting some much-needed rest and recuperation to face 2017. All was well!

Knowing that people were getting antsy, her daughter, Princess Anne, told churchgoers on New Year’s that the queen was alright. Seeing her out in public now with their own two eyes is probably such a relief! The last time anyone saw Queen Elizabeth was December 9, when she hosted the ambassador of Liberia for a private audience at Buckingham Palace. Privately, she hosted a pre-Christmas party for family and diplomats at Buckingham Palace, as well. She also sent out her annual pre-recorded Christmas broadcast.

To make her somewhat alarming absence from the public eye worse, some cruel person decided the end of 2016 would be a great time to start a Queen Elizabeth death hoax! Thankfully, it was just that — a hoax.

