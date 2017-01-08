Priyanka Chopra Stuns With Maroon Lip & Loose Waves At Globes

REX Shutterstock

Priyanka Chopra looked like a golden goddess at the Golden Globe awards on January 8. Get the details on her beauty look below!

Priyanka Chopra looked like a million bucks on the red carpet in Beverly Hills, California. She stunned in a gorgeous gold gown, loose waves and a dark berry lip.

Priyanka said she really loves awards shows because she gets to dress up, look great and hang out with her colleagues! She is presenting tonight, so we can’t wait to see her shining on stage!

Priyanka rocked a dark lip lip, bold brows, and a slightly shimmery eye. She recently told me that her eyebrows are not cousins, they are twins. She also said she loves experimenting with bold lip colors! She has amazing lips, so why not!

Her glowing skin is thanks to SK-II. Only the best for Priyanka!

At an SK-II event for their #ChangeDestiny campaign, Priyanka told HollywoodLife.com and the crowd: “Whatever your dream is, whatever your choice is, that is your destiny if you are willing to work hard. I congratulate SK-II tremendously for their Change Destiny campaign because that is the true essence of taking our future, our future generation forward, and making them believe dreams don’t have to necessarily be dreams, they can become reality if you decide to take your destiny in your own hands. So congratulations, thanks for giving the world such an amazing product, [I] am a fan!”

Priyanka just became a Pantene brand ambassador and we know why! Her hair looked heavy, shiny and voluminous at the Golden Globes! Absolutely stunning!

HollywoodLifers, are you obsessed with Priyanka Chopra’s Golden Globes hair and makeup?

