Tom Hanks & More Celebs Pay Tribute To President Obama In Emotional Farewell Video

It’s the end of an era! Several stars paid tribute to President Obama in an emotional farewell video featuring Tom Hanks, Kerry Washington, John Legend and more. Celebrities even shared their fondest memories during his administration. Click to watch!

Get out your tissue boxes. Many A-list stars honored President Barack Obama, 55, in a touching farewell tribute shared Jan. 6. In the video, “Yes We Can: Your Most Memorable Moments from the Obama Presidency,” celebrities shared their favorite memories during his administration. It begins with a montage of images, before Jerry Seinfeld admits that knocking on the Oval Office window to get Barack’s attention was “probably the peak of [his] entire existence.”

Many stars were feeling nostalgic, thinking back to the 2008 election and how it affected them. “I never cried before, from an election result,” John Legend says in the video. Scandal star Kerry Washington also revealed how sentimental the experience was for her. “You really felt those first three words of the Constitution, “We the People. It was one of the first times in my life that I felt like I was really part of that ‘We.’”

Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio also shared his two cents, noting how Barack’s concerns for the country were very impressive. He began, “When I was at the UN and I heard our president say that climate change is the most important issue facing, not only this generation but also future generations, it was inspiring. ” Tom Hanks even called our 44th POTUS a total-game changer. He explained, “When [Barack] just changed all the rules on the table in regards to Cuba with the most succinct motivation imaginable…it made all the sense in the world.”

Samuel L. Jackson included his favorite memory, saying, “The moment that we got the Affordable Care Act, since I have relatives that can’t afford health insurance, so it was really a great thing to know that if something happened to them, they could get cared for.” Ellen DeGeneres, Kobe Bryant and Shonda Rimes also lent their voices to the video, proving Barack will very missed and forever appreciated for his contributions to the USA.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this star-studded farewell video? Sound off below!