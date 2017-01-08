Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations to Pia Toscano and Jimmy R.O. Smith! The ‘American Idol’ season 10 contestant and the pro dancer were married in a gorgeous ceremony on January 10 in front of friends and family, and we couldn’t be happier for them. Click through for all the fun wedding details!

Pia Toscano is a married woman! The American Idol season 10 frontrunner, 28, said ‘I do’ to longtime boyfriend, dancer Jimmy R.O. Smith in a lavish ceremony and reception at the Angel Orensanz Center in New York City. How lovely!

The couple got engaged in January 2016 after dating for two years. They met in the best way possible — after being set up by former American Idol judge Jennifer Lopez! They were basically required to fall in love after that, don’t you think? Pia, who is from NYC, looked absolutely gorgeous in a white silk gown designed by her close friend and Project Runway alum, Michael Costello.

The slinky silk dress featured a plunging neckline and dramatically draped sleeves lined with lace. The skirt pooled on the ground around her and dripped with beaded embroidery. Her hair was simply beautiful, placed in a delicately undone updo topped with a flower wreath and a cathedral-length veil. It’s like she walked out of the 1920s! Jimmy looked incredibly dapper in a black and beige tuxedo jacket and black bowtie. What a good looking couple!

They even had an outfit change for the reception! Jimmy dressed down and wore a brown jacket, black tee and black pants, while Pia opted for a high-low dress with a heavily embroidered bodice. She switched up her hair by taking off the wreath and the veil, and putting it back in braids. So cute!

“I’ve dreamed of this magical day since I was 4-years-old, and I hoped to find my King,” Pia told Entertainment Tonight at the wedding. “Today, all of my childhood dreams come true. I am marrying the absolute love of my life in front of my closest family and friends. I couldn’t be happier!”

So sweet! Pia apparently couldn’t decide, so she had three matrons of honor: her sister, Kim, her BFF, Cassie, and her grandma, Rose! The happy couple danced to John Legend‘s “All Of Me” as their first dance. “Being a singer, lyrics are super important to me, and the lyrics of that song describe us and our relationship perfectly,” Pia said.

