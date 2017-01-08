Nicole Kidman Pairs Perfect Pale Skin With Pink Lips At 2017 Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Can we talk about how stunning Nicole Kidman looked at the Golden Globes?! The nominated actress stood out on the carpet thanks to her intricate, curled hairstyle and bright pink lipstick, and we cannot get enough of her gorgeous beauty look!

Nicole Kidman was a goddess in her silver, beaded dress at the Golden Globes but can we also talk about how much must’ve went into her insane hair and makeup!? Celeb hairstylist Kylee Heath used Leonor Greyl products to get the nominated actress’ perfect curls, which were pulled back into a styled half ponytail. “I started working a low, messy bun with a criss-cross effect on top that had a fishtail feel to it,” Kylee explained. “When we got halfway through, everyone in the room agreed that we should stop! It was perfect half-up, half down. The loose pieces were just the edge we needed.”

To complement her pale skin, Nicole opted for dark eye makeup, and added a pop of color to the otherwise fairly colorless look with some bright pink lipstick. Gorg! Oh, and that chunky diamond necklace is the perfect addition to her bedazzled dress!

It’s a big night for Nicole, as she’s up for the Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Motion Picture) for her work in the critically acclaimed film Lion. She gave an absolutely brilliant performance in the movie, but has some tough competition, as she’s up against Viola Davis, Naomie Harris, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams. Of course, she brought her supportive hubby, Keith Urban, along for the big night, and the pair looked more in love than ever on the carpet, despite recent rumors that their marriage was in trouble.

Nicole is no stranger to the Globes — this is her eleventh time being nominated, after all! She won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Musical/Comedy in 1995 and 2001 for her roles in to Die For and Moulin Rouge!, and also took home Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama in 2002 for The Hours. We’re crossing our fingers for her that she takes home lucky No. 4 this year, but either way, she can go home knowing she looked totally fabulous!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Nicole Kidman’s beauty look at the Globes?

