Natalie Portman’s Gorgeous Straight Hair & Pretty Pink Lip At Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Just weeks away from giving birth, Natalie Portman looked as fresh-faced and incredible as ever while walking the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards! The nominated actress’ soft hair and makeup was totally on point — are you guys feeling her look!?

Natalie Portman, 35, is the definition of goals! While perfectly channeling her movie character, Jackie Kennedy, in a yellow dress at the 2017 Golden Globes, the pregnant actress kept her hair and makeup a bit understated to let the Prada gown do all the talking. Natalie rocked the perfect, pink Dior shade on her lips, with her brown smokey eye totally on-point.

Keeping her fresh face at the center of attention, Natalie pulled her straight hair back into a half ponytail, and added stunning Tiffany & Co. jewels to complete the somewhat plain look. Can we talk about those brilliant diamond earrings!? She also had a matching bracelet and fabulous ring with white and yellow diamonds to go with the ensemble — amazing!

With a nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama for her starring role in Jackie, it’s obviously a huge night for Natalie. Of course, she’s no stranger to awards season, and has a pretty good history at the Globes — she won for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama in 2005 and Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama in 2011 for Closer and Black Swan, respectively. Plus, she scored a nomination for her role in Anywhere But Here back in 2003, as well. We have good feelings about her chances tonight!

Natalie is up against Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Isabelle Huppert and Ruth Negga, so there’s clearly some tough competition, but we’re crossing our fingers she comes out with the win. Either way, she SLAYED that red carpet while several months pregnant…so she’s totally already a winner!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Natalie’s red carpet look?

