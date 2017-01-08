Pregnant Natalie Portman Channels Jackie Kennedy In Yellow Shift Dress At Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Wow — talk about stunning! A pregnant Natalie Portman showed up to the 2017 Golden Globes looking like a TOTAL goddess, and we just love how she accentuated her large baby bump. Rocking a canary yellow dress featuring jeweled detailing, there’s no question the nominated actress brought her style A-game on Jan. 8.

Natalie Portman, 35, could NOT have looked more stunning on the 2017 Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 8. Showing off her pregnancy curves, the star donned a sunshine yellow frock by Prada, which totally flattered her fair skin and brown locks. The Jackie star also wore gorgeous chandelier “fringe” earrings with a matching diamond cuff and yellow ring all from Tiffany & Co. circa 1910. While walking the carpet, Natalie referred to her jewels as “Cinderella style” — and we could’t agree more!

Natalie’s floor-sweeping gown, which the actress revealed was inspired by Jacqueline Kennedy herself, featured crystals on the cuffs and at the hem of the dress. Talk about true Hollywood glamour! We can TOTALLY see Jackie wearing a similar look. The expectant mom had her hair styled half-up-half-down, which highlighted her face in a subtle yet stunning way. And while it’s definitely hard to pull off yellow, there’s no doubt Natalie nailed the hue!

Natalie’s stunning look totally proved it’s her special night — and we don’t blame her for going all out. After all, the actress is nominated for the Best Actress in a Drama Motion Picture award for her role as Jacqueline in the film Jackie. And we are totally rooting for her to take home the gold! But although Natalie had a critically acclaimed performance in the movie, it wasn’t easy bringing such an iconic figure to life on the big screen.

“It certainly is scary. Obviously, people have preconceived ideas about who she was and what she was like,” Natalie told W Magazine earlier this month of how she handled the role. “The first thing you want to be for an audience is believable, of course. So you have to achieve a certain threshold of believability at the beginning just to get people to go to the movie, and to stop seeing you as an actor. So it was scary, but I knew that in the hands of Pablo [Larraín], our director, it was a safe thing to try.”

Natalie is currently expecting her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, 39. And although the Oscar-winner looks like she’s about to pop, she confirmed to Jimmy Fallon, 42, in late November that she’s not due for “months.” “Everyone thinks I’m about to pop and about to give birth any minute, and I have MONTHS to go,” the star laughed while appearing on his show. “I went to the store the other day to buy water and the guy at the checkout counter was like, ‘Almost, huh?’ I was like, ‘No! Not at all!’”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Natalie chose the perfect dress for the Golden Globes?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.