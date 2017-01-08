Image Courtesy of NBC

And the crowd goes wild! ‘Moonlight’ was the big winner of the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8 when they took home the coveted award for Best Motion Picture – Drama. We have all the details on their inspirational victory speech, right here!

Everyone waited on the edge of their seats to see which amazing film would win the Big Kahuna at the Golden Globes; Best Motion Picture – Drama, and we certainly weren’t disappointed! The much-deserving Moonlight scored big when they won the award, and they certainly earned it.

“I to be honest didn’t think this was going to happen!” said a thrilled cast member. “If you have seen this film and you have told a friend, all I can say is please tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend!” said the film’s charismatic director Barry Jenkins, as his cast celebrated the shocking win behind him. So very exciting!

The win is particularly impressive considering the insanely brilliant competition! Also in the running were the films Hell or High Water, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, and Hacksaw Ridge. Each of these films was artistically interesting as well as socially important, and any one of them could easily have taken the crown.

We’re honestly a little shocked because Manchester By The Sea had a win under it’s belt already on the big night, with Casey Affleck taking home Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. The emotional film was expected to win the big cheese, however we think they made the right choice. Plus, there are so many more award shows to come in 2017, the other films will have another shot!

