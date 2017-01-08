Millie Bobby Brown Slays With Slicked Down Hair & Pink Lips At Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Look at this little cutie! Millie Bobby Brown has had quite a year since the premiere of her show ‘Stranger Things,’ and she’s kicking awards season off looking more adorable than ever. Her Golden Globes hair and makeup were totally age appropriate and on-point, and we’re totally loving the look!

Millie Bobby Brown could not have been cuter on the Golden Globes red carpet! The 12-year-old kept her hair and makeup totally age appropriate, slicking back her short hair behind her ears and rocking minimal makeup, with an amazing pink lip that completed the look perfectly. Could she look more adorable!?

It’s been quite a whirlwind year for Millie, who was relatively unknown before she was cast as “Eleven” in the hit Netflix show. And although she’s not up for an award herself tonight, it’s only appropriate that she’s on-hand to support the show’s Best Television Series: Drama nomination, as well as Winona Ryder’s nomination for Best Actress in a Drama Series. Millie made it clear that she was just thrilled to even be part of this big night, with a huge smile on her face as she slayed the red carpet and came face to face with some of her icons.

It’s sure to be an amazing awards season for Millie and her castmates, too! The Screen Actors Guild Awards are coming up in just a few weeks, with Millie and Winona both up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and the entire cast up for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series. We can’t wait to see the looks Millie brings to the carpet in this upcoming event and more. If her Globes look is any indication, she’s sure to look fabulous!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Millie’s hair and makeup look?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.