Millie Bobby Brown’s Dress At The Golden Globes: Stunning In Silver

Millie Bobby Brown attended her very first Golden Globes and looked like an absolute princess in a pretty silver gown that looked as if it was made for her — she’s totally on the top of our best dressed list! Do you agree?

Millie Bobby Brown, 12, looked nothing like her Stranger Things character, Eleven, when she hit the red carpet at the 2016 Golden Globes in LA on Jan. 8 in a stunning silver dress — it was gorgeous!



Rather than rock a gown, her frock, which extended past the knee, was a more youthful choice — and I love that it allowed her to show off her matching silver embellished sandals. Although it looked strapless, it actually featured an illusion neckline. She paired the sparkling ensemble with a sleek and chic bob and pink lip and was all smiles as she blew kisses on the red carpet — she looked so excited to be at the show! Considering she’s a nominee for her role on the hit Netflix show Stranger Things, we certainly can’t blame her — what an honor!

While most 12 year olds experience an awkward phase, Millie looked just as good as the actresses’ twice her age — she was dressed to perfection, poised and confident! Although it was her first major award show she totally rocked the red carpet like a pro and I can’t wait to watch her style as she continues to step into the spotlight. In fact, just days before the big event, she looked just as good when she stepped out for pre-parties in a pretty black Kate Spade dress.

What did you think of Millie’s stunning silver ensemble? Are you loving her Globes gown? Check out her gorgeous dress and let us know!

