Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Married? Made ‘Last Minute’ Decision To Wed On NYE

Was Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth’s New Year’s Eve celebration secretly their wedding? The lovebirds reportedly started off 2017 by saying ‘I do’ in front of their family and friends! Click through for the covert wedding details!

Miley Cyrus, 23, and her handsome fiancé Liam Hemsworth, 26, rang in the new year in style! Miley posted a ton of pics from their New Year’s Eve celebration on Instagram, and fans went wild when one pic, starring her mother, Liam’s mom, and his sister-in-law Elsa Pataky was captioned “in-laws”. Well, according to a new report, she may not have been joking!

The couple allegedly had an impromptu New Year’s Eve wedding celebration in San Diego with their family and closest friends, according to NW magazine! “It was all extremely last-minute. Liam’s entire family flew over for the holidays and the Cyrus family were in town too. It just seemed like a no-brainer to do it while everyone was together,” a source told NW.

Wow! Apparently, both Miley and Liam’s families were only told about the wedding just hours before it started! The source isn’t joking when they say last-minute. That glittery, glitzy party featured in Miley’s pics is reportedly at SeaWorld San Diego. Maybe the pic of Liam reaching out his hand to Miley is him getting her on the floor for their first dance!

This is so exciting, and we hope that they really did get married! The couple got reignited their relationship in summer 2015 after breaking off their engagement in 2013. After some time apart, they realized they loved each other too much, and got engaged again! Since then, they’ve been inseparable.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Miley and Liam got married? Tell us in the comments!

