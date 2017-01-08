Meryl Streep Breaks Down In Tears Remembering Carrie Fisher At Golden Globes

Courtesy of NBC/REX Shutterstock

There couldn’t have been one dry eye at the 2017 Golden Globes after Meryl Streep’s powerful speech. After accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, Meryl acknowledged the devastating passing of her good friend, Carrie Fisher. Watch the emotional moment where she quoted Carrie, right here.

Meryl Streep, 67, had us in tears at the 2017 Golden Globes, Jan. 8, when she quoted her good friend, the late Carrie Fisher. She ended her powerful speech with: “As my dear departed Princess Leia once said, ‘Take your broken heart. Make it into art.'” Meryl remembered Carrie while in tears. Her voice was shaking, and she even paused before acknowledging her good friend. Watch the emotional moment below.

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

After her impactful speech, where she even dissed Donald Trump, 70, the camera panned to the audience who lingered on Meryl’s every word. Kerry Washington, 39, was one of the many stars who was in tears over Meryl’s emotionally powerful words. She even spoke of power of empathy, and how we need to treat each other with respect.

Meryl’s had a busy week. She was in Hollywood earlier this week on Jan. 5, where she presented her friend, Viola Davis, 51, with her very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Then, on the same day, Meryl performed at her good friend, Carrie Fisher‘s touching memorial, which took place at her Beverly Hills estate with about 125 of her closest friends. Meryl performed Carrie’s favorite song, “Happy Days Are Here Again” and had everyone in attendance singing, a family friend told PEOPLE.

Carrie tragically passed away on Dec. 27 at the age of 60, just four days after she suffered a massive heart attack while on a flight from London to LA. Then, her mother, the iconic Debbie Reynolds reportedly suffered a stroke in the midst of planning her daughter’s funeral the next day on Dec. 28, and passed away at the age of 84. Carrie was reportedly been cremated, and it’s been reported that some of her ashes were buried with her mother when she is laid to rest at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills on Jan. 6. It’s still hard to believe that the mother-daughter duo passed within one day of each other.

HollywoodLifers, how emotional was Meryl’s speech? Tell us your thoughts below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.