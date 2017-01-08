Meryl Streep Slams Trump As A Bully In Cecil B. DeMille Award Speech — ‘It Breaks My Heart’

Meryl Streep is arguable the greatest actress of all time so it’s no surprise that she was the recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2017 Golden Globes. The acting icon, with a strained voice, showed what a true star she is by using the moment to not only say thanks, but also to call out Donald Trump for humiliating those he thinks are weak.

Meryl Streep, delivered an epic performance once again, this time in a passionate speech after accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award. Rather than talk about her unbelievable accomplishments, the star quickly used of her platform to send a message to president-elect Donald Trump. The 67-year-old actress, who was introduced by her Doubt co-star Viola Davis, said she had lost her voice earlier in the week and had “lost he mind sometime earlier this year.”

After thanking the Hollywood Foreign Press, Meryl praised the many foreign actors in the audience who bring us all joy with their incredible talent. Clearly letting Donald know that his anti immigrant rhetoric was not appreciated in Tinsel Town. “Hollywood is crawling with outsiders and foreigners and if you kick them all out you’ll have nothing to watch but football and mixed martial arts — which are not the arts.”

But Meryl really went after Trump, while never actually saying his name, when she described one “performance” in the past year that “stunned me…it sank its hooks in my heart. Not because it was good; there was nothing good about it. But it was effective and it did its job. It made its intended audience laugh, and show their teeth.

“It was that moment when the person asking to sit in the most respected seat in our country imitated a disabled reporter.” Meryl was referring to an incident in 2015 when Trump seemingly mocked a disabled reporter from The New York Times during his campaign. “It kind of broke my heart when I saw it, and I still can’t get it out of my head, because it wasn’t in a movie. It was real life.”

Meryl went on to further call out the president-elect saying, “This instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence.

“And the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose. Okay. Go on with that thing. This brings me to the press. We need the principled press to hold power to account, to call them on the carpet for every outrage. Thats’s why our founders enshrined the press and its freedom in our constitution.” Wow so inspiring!

At tonight's #GoldenGlobes we honor Hollywood legend Meryl Streep with the prestigious Cecil B. Demille Award. pic.twitter.com/dxpeCDNXY6 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 9, 2017

With thirty Golden Globe nominations over the course of her career, it’s actually shocking that it has taken this long to honor Meryl with the Cecil B. DeMille Award! That’s more than ANY other actor with only Jack Lemmon coming close at 22 nominations. Out of her thirty noms the, queen of the screen has taken home eight awards which is seriously incredible!

Meryl first stole movie goers hearts in 1979 with her amazing performance inThe Deer Hunter which earned her a Best Actress in a Supporting Role nomination. Although she lost to Dyan Cannon for Heaven Can Wait, Meryl was back again the very next year winning her first Golden Globe for her heartbreaking role in Kramer vs. Kramer.

The acting icon also took home Globes for The Iron Lady, Julie & Julia, The Devil Wears Prada, Angels In America, Adaptation, Sophie’s Choice, and The French Lieutenant. One film, where she was nominated but didn’t win was, Postcards From The Edge. Meryl played a character based on her friend, the films screenwriter, Carrie Fisher, tragically passed away on Dec. 27.

But Meryl isn’t resting on her past laurels, not by a long shot. The native of New Jersey was nominated for 2017’s Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture for her starring role in Florence Foster Jenkins. She just keeps getting better!

