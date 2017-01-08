Ryan Reynolds, Sterling Brown & More Hot Hunks Rule The Red Carpet At Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

The 2017 Golden Globes are finally here and the men are HOTTER than ever! Stars like Ryan Reynolds, Sterling Brown, Pharrell and many more set the red carpet on fire! See the hottest men from the Globes, right here!

Although the ladies rocked the red carpet at the 2017 Golden Globes, Jan. 8, it’s the men who really brought their fashion A-game this year! 2017 is already a great year for your favorite male stars, because they’ve never looked hotter! Ryan Reynolds, 40, Sterling Brown, 40, Pharrell, 43, John Legend, 38, and many more celebs looked dapper as ever on the red carpet, and we’re here to break it all down for you! AND, be sure to check out all of the hottest hunks from the Golden Globes in our gallery above!

Ryan Reynolds… Can this man ever look bad?! It’s actually getting exhausting how good looking the father-of-two is! Ryan looked stunning in a crisp, black tux with a bowtie. He decided not to shave, and kept his salt and pepper beard for our viewing pleasure. And, his best accessory? — Blake Lively! The 29-year-old matched her hubby in a plunging, black gown with shiny gold detail. Can we say, couples goals?!

.@VancityReynolds and Blake Lively stepping onto the red carpet at the #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/6tNBt7rKin — Mia Galuppo (@ifiwere2tweet) January 8, 2017

Pharrell — a man who never disappoints when it comes to wild red carpet fashion. The music producer, who’s known for his outspoken fashion, rocked a black Chanel beanie on the Globes red carpet. He heated up the red carpet in a clean white suit jacket with white designs. A silver chain draped over his ensemble and he topped the look off with a black tie and pants. The man can do no wrong when it comes to fashion!

Sterling Brown! He was red carpet perfection in a blue and black suit. The This Is Us star looked dapper in a navy blue getup that had black detail and a white undershirt. Our favorite part about his outfit was his black shades! We have to say, Sterling is a red carpet stunner.

