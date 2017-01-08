REX/Shutterstock

Omg! Devastated by the backlash from her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, Mariah Carey has announced that she’s ‘taking a break’. She’s sick and tired of her feelings getting ‘hurt’ by the public! Click through to listen to her shocking announcement.

This is absolutely horrible. Mariah Carey, 46, has been so upset by the public scrutiny following her lip syncing crisis on New Year’s Eve that she feels she needs to step out of the limelight for awhile. Well, on social media, that is. Yes, Mariah is temporarily getting off social media. If you were hoping to see new pics and videos of the queen, too bad; people should have been nicer to her!

She explained her decision in an audio post on Facebook, set to a photo of her singing at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest on December 31. “I haven’t really addressed the situation on New Years Eve, and in time I will, but right now I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirits, and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Mariah began.

“It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control. It’s not practical for a singer to sing live and hear themselves properly in the middle of Times Square, with all the noise, the freezing cold, the smoke from the smoke machines, the thousands of people celebrating, especially when their earpieces are not working at all.

“Listen guys — they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the New Year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.

“I’m gonna take a break from social media at the moment. Although, I am going to fulfill my professional obligations. This is a moment for me to finally take a moment for myself, and to be with my loved ones, and to prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

