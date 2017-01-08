Mandy Moore Stuns With Soft Curls At 2017 Golden Globe Awards

REX/Shutterstock

She’s on one of the biggest shows of the year, so it was only fitting that Mandy Moore looked absolutely fabulous at the Golden Globes! The actress attended in support of ‘This Is Us,’ and her hair and makeup was totally on-point as she slayed on the red carpet. How do you guys feel about her loose curls and stunning dark eyes?!

Mandy Moore, 32, is the queen of the Golden Globes! The 32-year-old was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet, and she immediately had everyone talking because she looked absolutely INCREDIBLE! With her hair parted down the middle and styled in soft curls, paired with dark eyeliner and mascara, Mandy completed her beauty look with nude Essie nail polish and a navy Jimmy Choo clutch, which went perfectly with her cleavage-baring gown. Unreal!

It’s a HUGE night for Mandy and her This Is Us castmates: She and Chrissy Metz are both up for the Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Television Film award, and the hit NBC show is nominated for Best Television Drama against The Crown, Game Of Thrones, Stranger Things and Westworld. All of those shows completely blew up this year, so it could literally go to any of them, but we’ve been loving This Is Us SO much and hope it gets the recognition it deserves this awards season!

Mandy has actually never won or been nominated for a Golden Globe before, so it’s a terrific achievement for her to be up in the Supporting Actress category. Aside from her castmate, she’s also up against Olivia Coleman, Lena Headey and Thandie Newton, so This Is Us has a 2/5 shot at winning that one. Oh, and the show returns from its holiday hiatus with a brand new episode on Jan. 10 — we cannot WAIT!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Mandy’s hair and makeup at the Golden Globes?

