Mandy Moore Flaunts Major Cleavage In Gorgeous Caped Gown At Golden Globes

So pretty! Mandy Moore shined in a stunning caped dress on the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 8. The ‘This Is Us’ star looked like a beautiful princess on her big night!

Everyone can go home now. Mandy Moore just won the Golden Globes. The 32-year-old This Is Us star was one of the first to arrive on the red carpet and started the night off right. She hit the red carpet in a navy Naaem Khan gown that showed off a whole lot of cleavage. The neckline plunged seriously low and contrasted wonderfully with the caped back of the dress.

Mandy is nominated for her role as Rebecca Pearson on NBC’s newest hit This Is Us. Her co-star Chrissy Metz, who plays her daughter on the show, is also nominated. This is Mandy’s first Golden Globe nomination. She’s also up against Thandie Newton, Olivia Colman, and Lena Headey in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television category.

Mandy learned of her first-ever nomination from one of her This Is Us co-stars! “Milo [Ventimiglia] was actually the one who texted me and was like, ‘Congratulations, Mandy!’ I was like, ‘Wait, on what? The show got nominated?’ He’s like, ‘No, you did!’” she told Entertainment Weekly. Now that’s adorable!

This Is Us, which is currently filming the rest of its first season, is also up for Best Drama Series. The cast will all be at the Golden Globes supporting the show, Mandy, and Chrissy. Sterling K. Brown, who plays Randall, is nominated for his other notable 2016 role as Christopher Darden in The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.

