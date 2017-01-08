Lily Collins’ Romantic Braided Top Knot & Red Lip At The 2017 Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Lily Collins kicked off her award show season on a high note at the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8. The nominated actress looked like a princess in a pink embellished gown with a textured braided updo and bold red lip. Get the details on Lily’s Golden Globes hair and makeup, and let us know what you thought!

Lily Collins, 27, matched the red carpet with her beauty look at the Golden Globes, sporting a deep red lip and soft burgundy smokey eye. The actress, who was nominated for her role in Rules Don’t Apply, has been switching up her red carpet looks, trying out everything from retro, ’60s inspired cat eyes and volumized French twists to modern pops of color and structured hairstyles.

For the Golden Globes, Lily wore a pink Zuhair Murad dress and mixed classic elements with more current trends when it came to her hair and makeup.

Makeup artist Fiona Stiles played up the Lancôme spokesmodel’s flawless skin and bold brows before adding a diffused burgundy shadow on her lids and black mascara.

After testing out multiple red and pink lipstick shades on her Instagram, Fiona chose a classic matte red lipstick to serve as a pop of color that tied in with the rest of Lily’s look.

For her hair, Gregory Russell worked with John Frieda products to craft a textured, romantic high knot. Adding lots of volume through the knot by curling Lily’s hair first, Gregory put a modern twist to the look by wrapping a mini fishtail braid around Lily’s top knot.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Lily’s Golden Globes look?

