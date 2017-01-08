Lily Collins Stuns In Pretty Pink Embellished Gown At The Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Lily Collins was pretty in pink at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards where she rocked a stunning dress that made her look like a total princess — she worked it from head-to-toe! Do you agree?

Lily Collins‘ style totally blew us away in 2016 as she really stepped her fashion game in one amazing look after another — and it looks like her stellar style roll is definitely still in full force. The actress attended the 2016 Golden Globe Awards in LA on Jan. 7 where she looked simply stunning in her gorgeous gown. Lily selected a Zuhair Murad frock for the occasion and during the E! red carpet she said it was actually the very first dress she tried on! The color looked gorgeous against her complexion.



See How All The Stars Get Glam & Prep For The Golden Globes — Pics Of Emma Stone & More

Lily’s embellished rosewood pink gown, from the Fall 2016 couture collection, featured an a-line silhouette — and it was just as sexy when she turned around, putting her bare back on display. It was ethereal and chic and Lily added a fun, youthful vibe to the ensemble with a dark red lip and her oversized bun, which even featured a pretty braid — from head-to-toe her look was on point.

While she occasionally likes to rock sexier silhouettes, we’re all about the princess vibes she exuded in her dress — it was a perfect choice for the awards show, especially since she’s nominated for best actress in a comedy or musical for Rules Don’t Apply at the major event! A memorable dress for a memorable evening!

What did you think of Lily’s look? Are you loving her Globes dress? Check it out here and let us know.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.