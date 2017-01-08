Lady Gaga Canceling Super Bowl Show Over Potential Transgender Bathroom Bill?

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! Lady Gaga is scheduled to perform at the Super Bowl 2017 halftime show, but will she cancel her headlining gig over Texas’ potential transgender bathroom bill? We’ve got the EXCLUSIVE scoop on whether or not she’ll be taking the stage!

Lady Gaga, 30, still plans to perform at Super Bowl LI, despite the potential transgender bathroom bill that may pass in Texas. If so, it would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice. “Gaga will be doing the Super Bowl. She clearly doesn’t accept what is going on with the potential law being passed, but she knows she has the entire world at her finger tips at the game,” a source close to the songstress tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “On that platform, she plans to make a statement of equality. She hopes as much as her performance is entertaining, it also shows a message that hate is wrong and will always be wrong.” Way to go!

The final two NFL teams will be fighting for the Vince Lombardi trophy in Houston, Texas on Feb. 5. Meanwhile, Gaga has been very outspoken when it comes to her views on equality and LGBTQ rights, so we wouldn’t be surprised if she spoke her mind about the bill to the world. The “Texas Privacy Act” requires all residents use the bathroom or locker room according to the gender on their birth certificates. It also prohibits local governments from passing ordinances designed to protect gay rights in public restrooms and other “intimate settings,” ABC News reports.

This comes after North Carolina lawmakers voted Dec. 19 to reject killing their similar law, still forcing people to use bathrooms that correspond with their birth sex. We’re sure Gaga is going to do everything in her power to make everyone feel accepted when she has her moment in the spotlight. Last year’s Super Bowl ended up being the most watched show in U.S. TV history, so we’re sure Gaga is going to blow us away with her poignant message and epic performance!

