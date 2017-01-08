Khloe Kardashian Shows Off 40lb. Weight Loss: I’m No Longer The ‘Chubby One’

Courtesy of Instagram

Work it, Khloe Kardashian! The reality star is looking hotter than ever these days, showing off her 40 pound weight loss on Jan. 7! Taking to Instagram with a before and after shot, Koko revealed that she’s proud to have shed the ‘chubby’ sister label.

If you’ve got it, flaunt it! Khloe Kardashian, 32, took to Instagram with a before and after photo of her transformed physique on Jan. 7, and we must say her weight-loss results are impressive. She looks hotter than ever, thanks to her strict diet regime and grueling workouts. And lucky for fans, Koko’s about to share how she shed 40 pounds on her new E! show: Revenge Body. Her post read, “If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would’ve laughed in your face. Me? The chubby one? No way!”

She continued, “Now I can’t see myself ever stopping! I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out. Becoming stronger mentally so I can’t let the little things break me down. I see myself only getting better and better! I can’t believe how far I have come! I almost can’t believe that was me!” Khloe’s post comes days before Revenge Body airs, on Jan. 12, so we’re sure she’s going to deliver with all sorts of motivational phrases, healthy treat ideas and sculpting secrets!

Khloe concluded her heartfelt message by trying to inspire others, who have also found themselves having doubts about making changes. “If you’ve lost your motivation don’t beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you’re trying to achieve, you’re way more likely to succeed. My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone. On my terms and on my timeline! Cheers to us becoming better than we were yesterday!” Get it, girl!

HollywoodLifers, are you totally blown away by Khloe’s weight loss results? Let us know!

