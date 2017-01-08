Kerry Washington’s Sleek, Straight Hair & Purple Lips At The Golden Globes

REX/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington looked absolutely stunning with a deep purple lipstick and unexpected blonde highlights at the 2017 Golden Globes. Get her exact look with tips from her glam squad below!

Makeup Artist Carola Gonzalez told HollywoodLife.com about the inspiration: “I was inspired by the glamour of the Dolce & Gabbana dress. The slickness of the hair called for a glamorous, classic, and sexy makeup, which is exactly what I went for. Glamour, glamour, glamour in every sense of the word!”

“First Kerry cleansed her skin with the new Neutrogena Hydro Boost Cleanser prior to starting makeup application — it’s always best to start with a fresh face. In order to achieve Kerry’s glowing complexion, I always start by applying Neutrogena Hydro Boost Water Gel to boost hydration and nourish the skin. This is one of the best primers to use before makeup application because it hydrates the skin while creating a smooth canvas. Then I moisturize lips with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Lip Treatment (launching February 2017) and leave it on until the end, and blot before lipstick application. Once the Hydro Boost is absorbed into the skin, I begin makeup application.”

“My first step is to highlight and conceal imperfections wherever needed with Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer in Deep (launching February 2017). I apply it under the eye area to conceal any darkness and highlight the area, on the nose bridge, center chin, and center forehead. To create an even skin tone on Kerry, I used Neutrogena’s new Hydro Boost Hydrating Tint in Cocoa (launching February 2017). This is the new foundation Neutrogena is launching with the benefits of hyaluronic acid — it hydrates for 24 hours, has great coverage and creates a radiant, healthy complexion without having to use any additional enhancers on the skin. It’s the perfect match to Kerry’s skin tone, and makes her skin look flawless. I apply it all over her face and blend with a round brush for a smoother application. Right after the foundation, I always like to apply the blush on the apple of the cheeks and blend upward towards the temples. In this case, I wanted Kerry to have a flushed look, and actually used Neutrogena Healthy Skin Blush in Flushed, which did exactly what I wanted.”

“For the eyes I went for a shade that resembled Kerry’s own skin tone. Something that accentuated her eyelids in a fresh natural manner. I used Neutrogena Nourishing Longwear Eyeshadow Palette: Mink Brown Eyeshadow. To recreate Kerry’s eyes, I applied eyeshadow (#3) all over her eyelid and blended to crease with a blending brush. With the same eyeshadow I lined the bottom lash line using a small brush. I proceeded to line the upper lash line, following Kerry’s eye shape, with Neutrogena Nourishing Eyeliner in Cosmic Black. In order to make Kerry’s eye pop, I adhered a strip of Velour’s Mink Lashes, from the Day and Night set, using the Night strip. Then I layered a few coats of Neutrogena Healthy Volume Mascara in Carbon Black to top and bottom lashes and brushed lashes with a brow brush to separate lashes and get rid of any mascara excess. To accentuate Kerry’s eyebrows I used Anastasia’s Brow Wiz in Brunette. I penciled eyebrows in the direction of hair growth using a matching shade to Kerry’s own eyebrow’s color.”

“I always finish the look with the lipstick and in this case I layered Dolce & Gabbana’s Glam 355 lipstick with Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick in Deep Plum.”

Hairstylist Takisha Sturdivant-Drew told HollywoodLife.com: “When I saw her Dolce & Gabbana dress I was truly inspired to go with a simple, sleek hairstyle with color.

I felt like the dress was a very traditional and elaborate design that called for a very simplistic sleek, smoothed-out hairstyle with color and very slight body in the hair.”

“I shampooed her hair with Neutrogena Anti-Residue Shampoo and conditioned her hair with Neutrogena Triple Moisture Deep Recovery Hair Mask. The conditioner gave Kerry’s hair a really nice shine as well as softened her hair strands.”

“Secondly, I blew out her damp hair with the GHD air elite blow dryer and used the GHD size 3 ceramic vented radial brush to straighten her natural hair. Then I parted her hair across the back at the nape and smoothed out her hair with the GHD platinum flat iron and worked my way throughout her hair to finish off the look. I love this flat iron because of its even heat and all you need is one stroke across the hair to smooth it.”

“To finish off her hairstyle, I parted her hair on the left side because I thought it complemented the dress well. Then I parted her hair in the back and clipped in TSDHair extensions, as well as in the middle I clipped in the soft brown custom colored by me and finished off the hairstyle by clipping in the blonde TSDhair extensions around her face.”

HollywoodLifers, did you love Kerry Washington’s Golden Globes hair and makeup?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.