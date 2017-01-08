Kerry Washington Flaunts Slim Figure In Gold Gown At Golden Globes 3 Mos After Giving Birth

REX/Shutterstock

Kerry Washington completely slayed on the Golden Globes red carpet and we cannot BELIEVE she gave birth to her baby son Caleb just a few months ago! Wowing in a curve-hugging metallic gown with stunning gold embellishments, the nominated actress looked confident, trim, and totally sexy! Tell us, what do YOU think of Kerry’s post-baby look?

Of course Kerry Washington, 39, looked stunning at the 2017 Golden Globes on Jan. 8. And while she ALWAYS knows how to dress for a red carpet, her look was especially noteworthy tonight as it marked her first major awards show appearance since giving birth to her second child, son Caleb, on Oct. 5. Kerry opted for a bold look as she sported a show-stopping gold frock that was anything BUT subtle. And we have to say, she couldn’t have looked better!

Kerry totally glowed in her gown of choice, and we love how she topped her look off with strappy black sandals, statement studs, and moody dark lipstick. Even her cap sleeves had amazing detailing with her dress fitting her figure impeccably! The star slicked back her hair in a straight ‘do, which allowed her outfit to take center stage. Talk about a memorable look all around!

We’re not surprised Kerry totally owned her Golden Globes look though, after all, it IS the Scandal star’s big night as she’s nominated for Best Actress In A Mini-series or Motion Picture for TV — her first Golden Globes nomination. The star, who’s receiving the nod for her role in Confirmation, couldn’t help taking to social media last month upon learning of the honor. “We must champion brave voices in times of adversity. Thank u @goldenglobes 4 acknowledging #CONFIRMATION in this way! Humbled by the nom ,” she tweeted.

But while being an actress is certainly Kerry’s passion, there’s no role she takes more seriously than motherhood. The star and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha, 35, are proud parents to not only baby Caleb but also their daughter Isabelle, 2. And so far, although it’s hectic having two kids under three years old, Kerry seems to be loving every minute!

“You know I don’t talk about this stuff, but I will say I feel really, really blessed,” Kerry gushed to the Los Angeles Times in one of her first interviews after becoming a mom. “I just feel really blessed that I’m kind of living extraordinary dreams come true in my work life and in my personal life.” Aw! Our fingers are crossed for you tonight, Kerry!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — doesn’t Kerry look great after giving birth in October? Are you loving her Golden Globes gown?

